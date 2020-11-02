“‘Pwede bang i-erase na natin?’: Nadine Lustre says as she looks back on journey with Pop Girls”

Nadine Lustre explains why she no longer wants to look back on her journey with Pop Girls.

While she considers her journey as part of Pop Girls a “big stepping stone,” Nadine Lustre says she no longer wants to look back at the memories she has from her early days as an artist — including being of the said girl group.

In an interview during her much-talked-about birthday shoot, BJ Pascual recalled seeing Nadine Lustre for the first time during a K-Pop concert where the latter performed with Pop Girls.

Nadine, who rose to fame after being part of the said girl group, was quick to say that she wants to wipe out memories of when was just starting as an artist. “Pwede bang i-erase na natin ‘yun? Ayoko nang maalala ‘yun,” she said. To which BJ responded: “Pero part siya ng journey mo.”

Nadine then explained that while she agrees with the fact that it’s part of her journey, she admitted to feeling uncomfortable whenever people would come at her, stick things to her face, and hash over who she used to be in the distant past.

Nadine Lustre served as the lead vocalist of Pop Girls which also had fellow actress Shy Carlos as one of its members.

[embedded content]

She said: “True. I completely agree. Pero ‘pag iniisip mo ‘yung mga decisions mo nu’ng mas bata ka, iniisip mo sa sarili mo na ‘Bakit ko ba sinuot ‘yun? Bakit ba ganu’n ‘yung ginagawa ko?’ Yeah, part naman siya ng journey ko. In a way, ayoko lang nang ni-reresearch ng tao tapos ipapakita sa akin ‘Ah ito ba? Ito ba?’”

[embedded content]

Then again, Nadine acknowledged the role Pop Girls played in her life. “It’s a big stepping stone for me. Now, looking at everything — music talaga eh. Nandu’n talaga ‘yung puso ko and du’n talaga ako nag-start. Full circle na music then nag-acting ako then bumalik ulit ako sa music,” she said.

On her passion for music, she said: “Performing talaga. Iba talaga ‘yung rush na nararamdaman ko ‘pag nasa stage. Iba din naman ‘pag acting ka.”

The 27-year-old Kapamilya star, who recently released her critically-acclaimed visual album “Wildest Dreams,” said she is happy people will finally get to know who she really is through the project for which she poured her heart into.

[embedded content]

“Super happy lang ako kasi finally, makikilala na ng mga tao kung sino talaga ako as a person and as an artist. Dito sa album, binuhos ko lahat — naging vulnerable ako. Lahat ng emotions nilagay ko diyan,” she said.

She went on: “Before nga sobrang reluctant ako mag-show ng vulnerability. Kasi growing up, feeling ko ‘pag nagpapakita ka ng emotions na like malungkot ka or galit ka, feeling ko weak na siya eh. But na-realize ko, I see it pala as strength.”