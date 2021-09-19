PWNFT opens ACQ campaign with gutsy win over Nepal

“It ain’t over till it’s over,” is the Yogi Berra quote that gave the Malditas, the Philippine women’s national football team (PWNFT), the guts to pull off a 2-1 rally over the Nepal women’s national football team in their opening bid in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers (ACQ), held at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday (Philippine time).

Down by a goal ‒ courtesy of the Nepali Chelis’ Bimala Chaudhary ‒ at the ninth minute and staring at a loss in the clutch, midfielder Tahnai Annis came through and leveled the match for the feisty Philippine ladies with a goal at the 89th minute.

Then, Annis’ fellow midfielder, Camile Wilson, delivered the winning goal for the Malditas off a scramble inside the box in the first minute of the added 91st minute.

“The new players that were introduced in this game played very well. They were in fact…they initiated the first goal,” coach Marlon Maro said in the post-match interview.

“In the second half, our adjustment was…we’re putting four forwards, three attacking midfielders, one defensive midfielder and two central defenders because Nepal just sent one forward up front. So, by doing that, we’re able to score two goals in the last five minutes,” Maro added.

Having seen action for the first time since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the PWNFT will next face the Hong Kong women’s national football team for its second match in the ACQ at the same venue on September 24.

A win will ensure a berth for the Philippines at the Asian Cup next year.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }