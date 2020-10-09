PXG Debuts Fully Optimized, 100% Milled Blackjack Putter

Put the Odds in Your Favor with PXG’s New Deep CG Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PXG, an innovative golf company dedicated to developing high-performance equipment, has debuted its latest golf club technology – the PXG Blackjack Putter. The first release in the company’s new Battle Ready Collection, the Blackjack is a mallet-style putter fully optimized for stability and forgiveness on every stroke.

“From MOI and CG location to balance and stability, we’ve optimized absolutely everything on our new Blackjack Putter,” PXG CEO Bob Parsons stated. “Since putts account for roughly 40% of shots taken, why not put the odds in your favor with the Blackjack?”

The Blackjack Putter introduces a new bi-material construction, integrating aerospace-grade aluminum with high-density tungsten to support a deep center-of-gravity (CG) location. By locating the CG farther away from the face, it is more difficult for a player to twist the face angle off its natural path. This improves the player’s ability to deliver the face square at impact.

Additionally, the Blackjack features a new variable-sized, pyramid face pattern with groove depth optimized to increase the center hit velocity. The design also helps ensure consistency in all significant factors that affect roll, including initial ball velocity, launch angle, spin rates, and skid distance.

The Blackjack presents large sole weights that influence clubhead mass and bias. These weights are easily adjustable for optimal performance.

With an overall adjustable weight range of 330g to 445g, Blackjack’s assembled mass is further defined by the hosel chosen. The putter leverages one of four hosel types – heel-shafted, double bend, plumber’s neck, armlock – to suit any stroke.

The sole of the Blackjack features PXG’s iconic Darkness Insignia. The insignia commemorates Bob Parsons’ service as a rifleman with the 26th Regiment of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

