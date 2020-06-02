QC adds 2 new routes to free ride program for commuters

THE Quezon City government added two new routes to its “Libreng Sakay” program for commuters as Metro Manila eases into general community quarantine (GCQ) that started on June 1.

“As we transition to GCQ, we have to assist the people to adjust to the new normal and that includes going back to work,” Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte said in a statement.

The program will be available to those who need to catch a ride going to and from workplaces and other establishments allowed to operate under the GCQ.

Belmonte said the city has deployed 14 buses that will ply two routes:

Route 1: SM Fairview – Quezon Ave. MRT (via Commonwealth Ave)

Starting point: SM Fairview

Pick up points:

– Atherton / FCM

– Dona Carmen / Don Fabian (Wilcon)

– Litex

– Commonweath Market / Riverside

– Batasan

– Don Antonio

– Luzon / Tandang Sora (Puregold)

Drop off point: Quezon Ave. MRT

Route 2: Nova Bayan – North Ave. MRT (via Quirino Highway – Mindanao Ave)

Starting point: Nova Bayan

Drop off point: North Ave MRT