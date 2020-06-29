QC adds mobile testing unit to spur community testing vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City has launched a mobile community testing unit to expand its testing capabilities and aid the city’s efforts in arresting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The city government said Monday that the modified truck will prioritize testing barangay officials and frontliners and will be under the command of the city’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (QC-ESU).

“We will use this mobile testing unit to test areas with high attack rate, high active cases, and also those areas that are under special concern lockdown,” said QC-ESU head Dr. Rolly Cruz.

The mobile testing unit is equipped with a generator, a mini-laboratory, negative pressure, a self-decontamination area, and will be able to conduct rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) and polymerase chain reaction tests (PCRT).

The city’s community testing project manager expressed his appreciation for the mobile testing unit as it will enable them to cover more areas due to lesser logistical requirements. (Jim Mendoza, Trainee)

