QC ban on single-use plastics starts July 1

Restaurants and hotels in Quezon City have been given a five-month extension to fully comply with the ordinance banning the utilization of single-use plastics.

Mayor Joy Belmonte signed in December Ordinance No . SP-2876 which bans the distribution and utilization of single-use plastics and disposable materials for dine-in purposes starting Feb. 15 this year.

But the city’s Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department head Andrea Villaroman has recommended to extend its full implementation to July 1, following dialogues with the owners of restaurants, fast-food chains and hotels in the city. —MARIEJO S . RAMOS

