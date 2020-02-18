QC bust yields P1.3M worth of shabu — PDEA

MANILA, Philippines — About 200 grams of suspected crystal meth or shabu with a street value of P1.3 million were seized by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents from a suspected drug pusher during a bust in Quezon City Monday night.
Authorities arrested suspected pusher Noraisa Kadil, 26, during the bust at Agham Road, Quezon City, that happened at around 9:20 p.m.
Seized from the suspect were a transparent plastic pack containing the suspected shabu a cellphone, and one identification card.
Kadil is now detained at the PDEA headquarters and will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
