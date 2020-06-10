QC cop faces administrative charges for positive result in random drug test

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City police officer will face administrative charges for testing positive for illegal drugs, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Wednesday.

Major Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, said the urine samples of Staff Sgt. Arthur Santos II tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) during a random drug testing of 70 police officers last May 28.

After a confirmatory test, Santos again yielded a positive result.

Sinas said he ordered Santos disarmed while police were preparing administrative complaints against him.

Sinas added that random drug tests would continue to be conducted to identify police officers using illegal drugs.

