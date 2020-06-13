QC COVID-19 cases now at 2,605

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Quezon City has reached 2,605, the city government said Saturday.

In the latest data provided by the Quezon City government, out of the total number of cases, 947 are considered active cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city government added that there were 67 new recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who have successfully recovered at 1,291.

Meanwhile, one new case of death was also reported in the city, with the death toll now standing at 207.

FEATURED STORIES

Barangay (village) Batasan Hills has the most number of cases at 117, followed by Barangay Culiat at 114.

The Quezon City government has placed certain areas, specifically Sitio Militar in Barangay Toro, Calle 29 in Libis, and Kaingin Bukid in Apolonio Samson, under 14-day special concern lockdown due to high number COVID-19 in the area.

The total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines stands at 24,787, with 5,454 recoveries as well as 1,052 deaths.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ