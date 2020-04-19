QC COVID-19 cases rise to 1,042; no new deaths recorded

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Quezon City rose to 1,042 as 26 new cases were recorded, the city government announced Sunday.
The total number of fatalities, however, remained at 90.
Four new COVID-19 recoveries were likewise recorded, bringing the total to 87.
Three barangays – North Fairview, Novaliches Proper and New Era—were placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine, since two or more COVID-19 cases were recorded in the community.
Thirty four barangays are now under extreme enhanced community quarantine in the city.
Batasan Hills still has the most number of COVID-19 cases with 36, followed by Matandang Balara (30) and Culiat (26).
The local government added that 153 residents were apprehended for violating enhanced community quarantine protocols.
As of Saturday, the Department of Health recorded 6,087 COVID-19 cases in the whole country, of which 516 managed to recover while 397 succumbed to the disease.
