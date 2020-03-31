QC COVID-19 watch: 140 cases, death toll at 26, 10 patients recover

The city’ s COVID-19 death toll rose to 26 as of 7 p.m.on March 30, the Quezon City government said early morning Tuesday.

Twenty-seven new cases were recorded in 21 barangays, raising the total to 140 cases.

Barangay Bagong Lipunan Crame recorded the highest number of cases with nine, followed by Matandang Balara with eight cases.

Meanwhile, a tenth COVID-19 patient in the city has recovered.

A disinfection drive in the city is on-going, the local government unit assured, adding that it has already disinfected 396 locations in 34 barangays as of March 30.

The city government is also set to open on Tuesday a second temporary quarantine facility in Quezon City University Complex in Novaliches, which will house persons under investigation (PUIs) for COVID-19 infection.

GSG