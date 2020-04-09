QC COVID-19 watch: 16 more patients succumb; Death toll rises to 50, total cases up to 670

MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has claimed the lives of 16 more persons of Quezon City, raising the death toll to 50, while the total number of cases rose to 670 with 45 new cases confirmed , the local government unit said early Thursday morning.

One more patient was able to recover from the respiratory disease, bringing the total to 27.

Meanwhile, 625 confirmed COVID-19 cases have complete addresses in the city, and the local government was able to validate 557 cases.

A total of 480 cases are considered active COVID-19 cases.

Majority of the cases were reported at the city’s fifth district, with 151 cases. Barangay Batasan Hills posted the most number of COVID-19 patients with 28 cases — 27 of which are considered active.

Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in some parts of the city, an extreme enhanced community quarantine was imposed in 31 barangays, namely:

Tandang Sora

Kalusugan

Ramon Magsaysay

Maharlika

Tatalon

Batasan Hills

Pasong Tamo

Central

San Roque

Paligsahan

Bagong Lipunan ng Crame

South Triangle

Culiat

Bahay Toro

E. Rodriguez

San Isidro Labrador

Matandang Balara

Teachers Village West

Manresa

Paltok

Sto. Domingo

Bagong Silangan

Holy Spirit

Payatas

Marilag

Socorro

Kamuning

Pinyahan

San Isidro Galas

Commonwealth

Pansol

The QC government assured that it will sustain disinfection of streets and highways.

It was able to disinfect 619 locations in 142 barangays as of April 8 “as part of the continuous simultaneous decontamination operations.”

“The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office shall continue disinfecting different areas in the city,” the local government unit said in a statement.

The entire island of Luzon remains under an enhanced community quarantine in a bid to contain COVID-19.

The quarantine, which was originally set to end on April 13, was extended to April 30, 2020.

So far, there are 3,870 patients afflicted with COVID-19, 182 of which have already died while 96 have recovered.

Worldwide, over 1.4 million individuals have been infected, while 81,894 have died from the disease and 294,660 have recovered.

GSG

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

