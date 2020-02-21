QC defers ban on single-use plastics

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City has moved implementation of the single-use utensils and plastics ban to July 1, 2020, upon the recommendation of the city’s Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department (EPWMD).

In a statement on Friday, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the implementation of Ordinance No. SP-2876, S-2019, which was supposed to take effect last February 15, 2020, was deferred because of “needed logistical adjustments” on the part of the stakeholders.

“We understand the situation and concerns of the establishments so we will give them ample time to comply,” Belmonte said in a statement.

“After that, it will be all systems go for the implementation of the ordinance,” she added.

City Ordinance No. SP-2876, which was introduced by District I Councilor Dorothy Delarmente, “prohibits the distribution and/or use of single-use plastics/disposable materials, including cutlery for dine-in purposes, in all hotels and restaurants.”

The ban also covers the use of throw-away plates, spoons, forks, cups and other plastic and paper disposables.

Violators of the said ordinance will be fined P1,000 on the first offense. On the second offense, the enterprise will be issued with a cease-and-desist order. The third offense would lead to its business permit being revoked, as well as a P5,000 fine.

According to EPWMD head Andrea Villaroman, the recommendation was made following a series of dialogues with restaurant and hotel owners who will be covered and affected by the ordinance.

Villaroman said that while the stakeholders said they are willing to support the ordinance, they raised “several concerns” in terms of food safety and hygiene, logistical concerns and requirements and other issues regarding hotel and restaurant operations.

Following the deferment of the implementation of the ordinance, stakeholders will have to come up with a transition plan that will detail “concrete steps” to be undertaken to comply with the regulation.

The plan, which would be submitted thirty days from Feb. 15, will include the introduction of “recovery and recycling mechanisms for single-use plastics/disposable materials.”

