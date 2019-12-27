QC gov’t extends aid to street dwellers, Aeta families
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has extended assistance to about 80 street dwellers, which include six Aeta families or 19 individuals, and who were also given grocery items and transportation fare back to their home provinces.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the local government’s Social Services Development Department (SSDD) has coordinated with the Task Force Disiplina and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to give aid to the street dwellers.
The six Aeta families, who were found along E.Rodriquez to the Kamuning Market, and other street dwellers were given food and grocery items, the QC local government said.
The Aetas, who came from Pampanga and Zambales, were also booked transportation back to their home towns by the SSDD.
FEATURED STORIES
“Dati we’re not strict with the law, pero ngayon we will strictly enforce it. Bawal ang namamalimos especially kung dala ay mga bata. That’s child abuse,” said Belmonte.
(Before, we’re not strict with the law but now we will strictly enforce it. It’s not allowed to beg for alms especially when they bring their children. That’s child abuse.)
Belmonte cited Executive Order No. 1563, which prohibits mendicancy and provides penalties to those who use infants and minors in begging for alms.
Edited by MUF
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.