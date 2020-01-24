QC gov’t issues EO to prevent entry of ASF-contaminated meat in stores

MANILA, Philippines — To further prevent the selling of pork-related products contaminated by the African swine fever (ASF), the Quezon City local government on Friday released an executive order that prevents the entry of such meat in supermarkets and retail outlets.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte signed EO No. 1 of 2020, which is said to be a “result of a collaboration” between the private supermarkets and the local government.

“The city must expand its efforts to cover not just the level of the producers, but also the level of retailers, particularly supermarkets, independent meat shops and groceries,” the EO read.

Under the order, a joint task force will be established consisting of the various local department and offices.

Such departments and offices include the City Veterinary Department, City Health Department, Business Permit and Licensing Department, Public Affairs and Information Services Department, Task Force Solid Waste Collection, Cleaning and Disposal Service Management and the Sustainable Development Projects Office.

The EO mandates the joint task force “to conduct periodic inspections of retailers with an aim to contain the spread of ASF.”

“In case of ASF detection, the joint task force will monitor and enforce compliance with appropriate containment, disposal and disinfection protocols,” Belmonte said.

The Quezon City mayor said that the local government gathered the input of the stakeholders, instead of punishing them under the Food Safety Act for selling ASF-tainted meat.

“The city wishes to promote self-regulation by the retailers, voluntary cooperation and good faith compliance so that the public and private sector can together combat the spread of ASF as collaborative partners,” she explained.

The first case of ASF in the city was reported in Barangay Silangan in September 2019, where 11 dead pigs tested positive for the virus.

In October, six out of the eight barangays were ASF cases had been reported were declared virus-free. The two other barangays later declared that they had contained the virus as well.

No new cases of ASF in the city have been reported since Nov. 13, the local government said.

