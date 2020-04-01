QC gov’t: Protesters instigated by ‘unknown’ personalities to hold rally

MANILA, Philippines — The protestors arrested earlier along Edsa in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa in Quezon City were allegedly instigated by yet “unknown” personalities to stage the rally and claim that they have not received food packs from the local government, the LGU said Wednesday.

This comes after the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) rounded up 20 rallyists, who were said to be members of Samahan Ng Magkakapitbahay led by residents of Sitio San Roque.

QCPD rounds up 20 protesters demanding food aid from gov’t

In a statement, the LGU stated that based on interviews with North Edsa residents conducted by the Task Force Disiplina, a member allegedly from a TV crew alerted the residents that food packs were being distributed, and that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) would allegedly be distributing cash.

The residents later discovered that no food or cash distribution was being held in the area.

Because of this, the LGU said, alleged personalities encouraged the residents to stage the rally to hear their claims.

The LGU, however, added that some residents did acknowledge that they did not receive food packs.

But the QC LGU denied reports that no food packs have been distributed in the area.

“In fact, there is continuous distribution of food packs throughout the city, both from the local government and the barangays to ensure that affected families are looked after during this crisis period,” the LGU said.

“Nevertheless, the mayor (Joy Belmonte) has instructed city personnel to review the list to make sure nobody has been inadvertently left out,” the local government further assured.

Belmonte also appealed to the QCPD to release the protestors for the meantime, stating “humanitarian reasons.”

“The sectors most affected by the enhanced community quarantine are reminded that if they have not yet received their food packs, they may report this to their respective barangays,” the LGU said.

