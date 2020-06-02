QC gov’t rolls out routes for free bus rides to serve stranded commuters

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government on Tuesday released routes for free bus rides for stranded commuters in the city as the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila takes effect.

City Mayor Joy Belmonte said they rolled out free bus rides to ferry residents to their respective workplaces following the hordes of passengers who were stranded on the road, waiting for the scant public transportation vehicles to arrive.

“As we transition to GCQ, we have to assist the people to adjust to the new normal and that includes going back to work,” Belmonte said in a statement.

The local government dedicated 14 buses and two bus routes to serve returning employees.

Here are the routes:

Route 1: SM Fairview – Q.Ave MRT (via Commonwealth Ave)

Starting point: SM Fairview

Pick up points

– Atherton / FCM

– Dona Carmen / Don Fabian (Wilcon)

– Litex

– Commonweath Market / Riverside

– Batasan

– Don Antonio

– Luzon / Tandang Sora (Puregold)

Drop off point: Q.Ave MRT

Route 2: Nova Bayan – North Ave MRT (via Quirino Highway – Mindanao Ave)

Starting point: Nova Bayan

Drop off point: North Ave MRT

Meanwhile, Quezon City Assistant Administrator for Operations Alberto Kimpo said the buses will also observe strict health protocols to suppress the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Our seats have been installed with markers to keep passengers apart. Wearing of proper face mask will be strictly observed and is expected of our passengers,” Kimpo said.

On Monday, the first day of GCQ, several workers had difficulty to go to their work areas due to limited public transportation.

