QC gov’t says city’s COVID-19 recovery rate now at 60%

MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recovery rate in Quezon City is now at 60%, the local government reported on Wednesday, attributing it to the city’s intensified trace-isolate-treat strategy.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients currently stands at 1,985 out of the 3,302 confirmed cases validated by the city’s health office as of July 1. Meanwhile, active cases stand at 1,041, according to the city government.

“Dahil mabilis nating naisasagawa ang trace-isolate-treat strategy natin, agad nating naaagapan ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 at nabibigyan ng karampatang atensiyon at pag-aalaga,” QC-Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (ESU) head Dr. Rolly Cruz said in a statement.

Cruz noted that from June 6 to July 1, the number of recoveries has overtaken the number of active cases.

“Dahil epektibo ang ating community-based testing, mas madali nating naihihiwalay ang mga positibo sa COVID-19 para hindi na makahawa pa sa mga komunidad,” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Meanwhile, the city’s HOPE community caring facilities are nearing capacity due to the high number of recovery cases.

Based on the data gathered by the Quezon City government, HOPE 2 has a capacity for 294 patients and is currently serving 285 patients. HOPE 3, on the other hand, can accommodate 84 patients

“The influx of patients is due to the fact that we have identified positive patients from lockdown areas and through contract tracing of ESU,” said Cruz.

The city’s HOPE facilities serve as quarantine and treatment centers for possible and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the HOPE 2 facility located at the Quezon City University will be closed in August to prepare for the possible resumption of physical classes in September.

In place of HOPE 2, two quarantine facilities will open at the Quezon City General Hospital (QCGH) and at the Talipapa Senior High School.

As of June 30, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 37,514, with 10,233 recoveries and 1,266 fatalities. (Jim Mendoza, Trainee)

