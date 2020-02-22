QC gov’t seizes 130 ‘kuligligs’ on Edsa-Balintawak

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government confiscated 130 “kuligligs” (three-wheeled vehicles powered by engines used for outriggers or tractors) on Edsa-Balintawak as part of its crackdown against “colorum” vehicles.

In a statement on Saturday, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city’s Task Force for Transport and Traffic Management (TFTTM) initially started the clearing operations last November, but the apprehended drivers were only given warnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hindi kami naghigpit nung nakaraan dahil magpa-Pasko. Pero ngayon, hindi na excuse na wala silang pagkakakitaan,” Belmont warned.

(We weren’t strict back then because it was the Christmas season. Now, they can’t use earning for a livelihood as an excuse.)

FEATURED STORIES

Ben Ibon, head of the city’s Tricycle Regulatory Division (TRD) said “kuligligs” are banned on national highways and main thoroughfares.

In a dialog with the apprehended “kuliglig” drivers, Belmonte offered programs as modes of assistance.

The apprehended drivers may avail of the city’s “Balik Probinsya” program, where they can reclaim their “kuliglig” sidecars and use them to earn a livelihood in their respective hometowns.

Drivers may also apply for Quezon City’s e-trike program, or they can also surrender their sidecars in exchange for P5,000 cash aid and alternative livelihood assistance.

Aside from this, the city government also offered livelihood assistance to the wives of the drivers, as well as scholarships to their children.

“Alam namin na magkakaiba ang pangangailangan ng bawat pamilya kaya binigyan natin sila ng kalayaang pumili ng kung anong mas makakatulong sa kanila,” she said.

(We know that these families have different needs, that’s why we gave them the freedom to choose what will help them.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited by MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ