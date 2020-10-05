QC gov’t to distribute 3,210 laptops to teachers for online classes

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government is set to give 3,210 laptops to teachers in elementary and secondary public schools in the city.

The city government said Monday that it has allocated over P124 million from its special education fund for the School Year 2020-2021 to procure laptops and other equipment for teachers.

These laptops will be given to teachers in 160 elementary and secondary public schools, according to the local government. Its distribution will be complementing the existing laptops in the city’s public schools., it added.

“In order to properly conduct online classes, we will provide laptop units which will be divided in all public schools for the common use of their teachers,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement. “We want them to be equipped and ready to provide quality education for our students.”

This announcement comes in line with the celebration of the International World Teachers’ Day on October 5.

Along with the additional gadgets, the local government also pledged that teachers will continue to receive their monthly supplemental allowance which goes to supporting their needs for the new learning normal.

“As our teachers sacrifice and adjust to the new normal, we want them to be justly compensated. Aside from their salaries, they can expect monthly supplemental allowance from the city government,” Belmonte said.

Teachers will also receive an additional P1,000 for mobile phone load to help them in their preparation of modules and lessons, the city government said.

Further, Belmonte announced that a separate fund has been allotted to provide financial assistance to the city’s public school teachers. This, she noted, should cover the annual medical check-up of teachers, retired teachers medical assistance program, death aid contribution system, and medical assistance for seriously ill teachers.

Along with all of these financial and equipment aid given to the teachers, the Quezon City government also acknowledges the importance of parents and their needs in the new learning environment.

Thus, led by its Education Affairs Unit, it has created a webinar series titled QuaranTalks QC, which aims to address the needs of parents and other stakeholders as education takes a sudden shift from the traditional face-to-face classes in schools to distance or online learning.

QuaranTalks QC is a series of webinars with several topics related to Mindsetting and Preparation, Academic Development, and Life Skills Education, including a culminating activity to promote a Community of Practice among parents.

“The parents play a very important role in this new modular learning. Through these Quarantalks, our goal is to assist them in adjusting to the new school year in the midst of the pandemic,” Education Affairs Unit Head Aly Medalla said.

The webinar can be accessed at the Schools Division Office-Quezon City Facebook page and contain topics such as safety measures for the entire household against COVID-19, teaching learners with special education needs, environmental literacy, and positive discipline for parents, among others. Miggy Dumlao, Trainee

