QC gov’t to distribute PPEs, N95 masks to frontliners vs coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City is set to distribute some 2,500 personal protective equipment (PPE) and 3,500 N95 masks to frontline personnel who have to deal with people suspected of being infected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement on Thursday, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte will lead the distribution of 2,500 PPEs and 3,500 N95 masks after the training of barangay health workers and Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) on February 18, Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local government has allotted 445 PPEs to the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDDRMO), 300 each to the City Health Department (CHD), Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital and Quezon City General Hospital, as well as six PPEs each for the city’s 142 barangays.

A full set of PPE includes goggles, N95 mask, surgical mask, gown, coverall suit, footwear protection, gloves and head cap.

FEATURED STORIES

“We moved for the emergency procurement of disposable PPEs and N95 masks to provide adequate protection for our frontliners who have to deal with [patients] under investigation (PUI) for possible COVID-19,” Belmonte said.

“We are the first city to do this because we believe it is better to be safe than sorry,” she added.

The Quezon City mayor also shared that the city has already procured additional 3,000 N95 masks, 300 non-contact infrared thermometers for schools and six high-grade thermal cameras to be used by hospitals, the CHD and the QCDDRMO.

“The additional protective gear and equipment will arrive next week,” the mayor said.

The Department of Health earlier said that the number of patients in the country, or are currently being monitored for the COVID-19, reached 441.

The virus, so far, has killed 1,355 people and infected over 60,000 worldwide, with most cases reported in mainland China.

Edited by JPV

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ