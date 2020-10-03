QC gov’t to give poor bikers free helmets

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government on Saturday announced that it will be giving free helmets to bikers who cannot afford to buy their own.

In a statement, the Quezon City government said the assistance will enable all bikers to comply with the city’s Ordinance No. SP-2942, which requires bikers to wear helmets while using the city’s streets.

Originally, fines for violating the ordinance were set at P1,000, P3,000, and P5,000 for the first, second, and third offense, respectively. However, the City Council lowered the penalties after appeals were made by advocacy groups.

In relation to the announcement, the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) distributed 100 free helmets on Thursday and 120 helmets on Friday.

An initial 2,000 helmets will be given away to bicycle riders who cannot afford to buy them, the city government said.

“The city government will help those who are too financially vulnerable to comply with the recently passed ordinance,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

“Gagawin natin ito upang matulungan ang mga nagbibisikleta na hindi kayang bumili ng helmet upang hindi masakripisyo ang kanilang kaligtasan,” Belmonte added.

(We will do this so we can help those who cannot afford to buy a helmet so they won’t have to sacrifice their safety.)

Belmonte, meanwhile, said the local government will give bikers enough time to comply with the ordinance before it is fully enforced.

“While waiting for the final approval of the implementing rules and regulations, bicycle riders will just receive a reminder on the proper wearing of helmets,” Belmonte said.

