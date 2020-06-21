QC gov’t workers to be tested for COVID-19 with those on quarantine duty prioritized

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City will have its workers subjected to coronavirus testing, giving priority to those on duty during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement on Sunday that it would be preferable to have all employees tested in one sweep, but the national government wouldn’t allow testing kits to be used up.

City workers who had more frequent contact with people, particularly those who took part in distributing cash aid and packing and handing out of relief goods, will also be prioritized.

“We will maximize all available resources within the bounds of the guidelines issued by the national government,” Belmonte said.

“We will prioritize those who went to work during the ECQ they had a bigger chance of being exposed to the virus,” she said in Filipino.

Following are among the offices whose employees would be tested first:

Office of the City Mayor

Office of the City Administrator

Tourism Department

Assessor’s Office

City Architect’s Department

Department of the Building Official

Engineering Department

Government workers in the following offices and hospitals would also be included in the first wave of tests:

City Health Department

Quezon City Medical Center

Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital

Novaliches District Hospital

Department of Public Order and Safety

Public Affairs and Information Services Department

Market Development and Administration Department

Transport and Traffic Management Taskforce

Barangay and Community Relations Department

Environmental Protection and Waste Management Department

General Services Department

Social Services and Development Department

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office

Radio Communications Service

Workers in these offices will be asked to submit a self-assessment form — online to prevent direct contact — to the City Health Department for evaluation.

“Employees must secure that their declared mobile number on the form is reachable, in case of clarifying matters and follow-up assessment,” the department chief, Dr. Esperanza Arias, said.

Employees who would test positive through rapid testing would be required to undergo the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for confirmation.

Those testing positive through the rapid test would be placed under mandatory quarantine at home or in one of the community facilities.

