QC Hall of Justice building closed for 7 days

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Friday ordered a seven-day closure of the city’s Hall of Justice building and its annex after four court officers and employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Belmonte has already informed Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert and Metropolitan Trial Court Executive Judge Ace Alagar about the temporary closure of the court facilities for disinfection.

“The City Epidemiological and Disease Surveillance Unit advised the City of the necessity for urgent action to prevent an outbreak,” Belmonte said.

City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit head Dr. Rolly Cruz said they would conduct contact tracing of all those in close contact with the infected court officers and employees. —Mariejo S. Ramos

