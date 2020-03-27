QC imposes liquor ban during quarantine period

The Quezon City local government has started implementing a liquor ban in all public places in the city until the end of the enhanced community quarantine period.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte signed Executive Order No. 24, Series of 2020, which prohibits establishments or any person from selling, purchasing or consuming wine, beer, liquor or any alcoholic beverage within the territorial jurisdiction of the city.

The ban took effect on Thursday. Violators face sanctions including closure of business, suspension, revocation of business permit and possible arrest.

The order drew mixed reactions from city residents.

While a few favored the liquor ban, many said Belmonte should have focused first on the distribution of relief goods to affected residents rather than arresting those selling or drinking liquor in public. —Jodee A. Agoncillo

