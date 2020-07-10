QC Mayor Belmonte orders Hall of Justice main building, annex closed due to Covid-19 cases

THE Quezon City’s Hall of Justice (HoJ) building and its annex were ordered closed by the local government for a week after four court officers and employees tested positive for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Working from home after being tested positive for the disease herself, Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte formally informed through a letter to Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert and Metropolitan Trial Court Executive Judge Ace Alagar of her decision based on the advice of the City Epidemiological and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) of the need for “urgent action to prevent an outbreak”.

Belmonte said she was authorized under Sec. 6 (e) of Republic Act 11332 otherwise known as “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act” to enforce measures during epidemic or outbreak to prevent spread of disease.

The mayor said the move was in accordance with Section 13 of Office of the Court Administrator Circular 101-2020 authorizing local government units (LGUs) to impose lockdowns in city halls wherein courts are located.

The closure, which she called as an emergency containment measure to save lives, will last for seven days or until the CESU completes the appropriate testing and containment measures.

The city government will be in constant consultation and coordination with the Executive Judges concerned, together with the City Health Department, and the Office of the Court Administrator towards testing and health monitoring of court personnel and their clientele.

According to CESU head Dr. Rolly Cruz, exhaustive contact tracing will be conducted on all those who were in close contact with the infected court officers and employees and perform follow-up testing as necessary.

Suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases shall be placed on home quarantine or isolation in a quarantine facility as feasible under the circumstances, he said.

Meanwhile, the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has started the thorough surface disinfection and misting of the whole City Hall Complex.

The disinfection began on Thursday and would last until Sunday.