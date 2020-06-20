QC, PCCI establish mobile testing centers; acquire test kits

THE Quezon City (QC) government has partnered with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) in establishing mobile testing centers and acquiring more face masks and testing kits in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this purpose, the PCCI-QC chapter has, under the leadership of its President Sarah Deloraya-Mateo, donated P50 million to the local government.

Mayor Maria Josefina “Joy” Belmonte has expressed gratitude to the various sectors, including the PCCI-QC, for supporting the city’s battle against the highly contagious disease.

“I am [very] thankful that we have a lot of kindhearted people, groups and organizations [such as] the PCCI-QC that are continuously pouring in their resources to help the city government in providing basic needs as well as medical attention to our constituents amid the pandemic,” said Belmonte.

Deloraya-Mateo said the amount her group has donated [was] derived from its trust funds, and they proposed that it would be used to purchase clinic-grade face mask[s], testing kits and other essentials that would be determined by the local government.

“We, however, authorized Mayor Joy Belmonte to spend the donation for any specific items [that] may help the QC government in this crisis,” she said.

Because of their partnership, the PCCI-QC and the city government have extended help through the latter’s QC Kalinga program to over 3,000 workers such as those in construction sites, salons, barber shops, spas and restaurants.

“The QC Kalinga has given each of them at least P2, 000, which may be too small but, for sure, it would be a big help for them, who have been jobless since the lockdown, due to the pandemic, took place,” said the PCCI-QC head.

For his part, Dr. Carl Balita, PCCI-QC chairman emeritus, said their organization echoed the call of the business sector to allow calibrated operations of businesses to help revive the economy; to, somehow, prevent the increasing unemployment; and to give owners and employers the chance of generating revenue in support of their operations and workers.