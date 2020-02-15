QC police bust five suspects in narco sting

MANILA, Philippines — Two separate buy-bust operations in Quezon City on Saturday led to the arrest of five drug suspects and the confiscation of P270,000 worth of “shabu” or crystal meth.

According to police report, the District Drug Enforcement Unit seized from 39-year-old Whea Arroyo 25 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P170,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another sting, police also arrested four men in Barangay Unang Sigaw for possession of 15 grams of shabu worth P102,000.

—Mariejo S. Ramos

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ