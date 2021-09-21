QC records 24 Covid positive cases, 1 death from seminary

ANOTHER outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) was reported on Tuesday at a seminary in Quezon City where 24 individuals, including nine priests, tested positive and another died while cases at an orphanage climbed to 143 from 122.

According to the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU), almost half of the population of Christ the King Mission Seminary on E. Rodriguez Avenue were infected.

Of 59 individuals in the seminary, 34 tested negative while 25 were found positive, including nine priests and 16 employees of the religious facility, according to Dr. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Cruz, CESU chief.

As of September 18, 11 of these positive cases have recovered, 13 remain active and one has died, the CESU chief said.

The fatality was reported to have been a priest who was one of two index cases that was recorded on September 3.

Cruz added that only the seminary’s Villa Cristo Rey and Fininman Building have been placed under special concern lockdown (SCL) since September 18.

This brings the total number of religious facilities under lockdown to four. The other three are Stella Maris Convent (since September 10), Religious of the Virgin Mary (September 14), and Convent of the Holy Spirit (September 15).



Meanwhile, the city government said another 21 individuals at the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Project 4, Cubao, Barangay Bagumbuhay, tested positive for Covid-19, bringing to 143 the total cases, mostly children.

With a total population of 163, about 147 from whom 143 tested positive while four were negative, Cruz told The Manila Times.

He said all of them were asymptomatic and recovering.

The Religious of the Virgin Mary (RVM) in Cubao and Convent of the Holy Spirit in Barangay Immaculate Conception had reported a total of 136 individuals testing positive for Covid-19.

Following the series of Covid outbreaks, Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte directed CESU to make an inventory of all closed-setting facilities in the city including convents, nursing homes, homes for the aged, rehabilitation centers, shelters for street-children, halfway homes for victims of violence and abuse, hospices and correctional facilities, among others.

She instructed them to be more proactive in conducting testing and reviewing the health protocols being observed by these caring facilities and other high-risk institutions.

The City Architect and the Department of the Building Official have also been tapped to recommend ways in which these facilities can retrofit their buildings to make them more resistant to virus transmission.

Belmonte also reminded the public, especially administrators of facilities with confined and closed settings to observe minimum health protocols at all times and to report immediately to CESU or the barangay as soon as someone within their community shows symptoms.

Also, the city government has started creating a set of guidelines on ventilation for buildings and workplaces to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19.

This joint undertaking by the city’s Department of the Building Official, City Architect and the City Engineering Department is their latest effort to prevent Covid outbreaks, especially in closed-settings and long-term care facilities, according to the local chief executive.

“We will send these guidelines to building administrators in the city so they will learn how to better retrofit their facilities and make these more resistant to virus transmission,” she said.

The city government has attended to the needs of the residents in the concerned facilities, sending medicines, vitamins, hygiene kits, face masks, alcohol, soap, rice and food packs, among others.