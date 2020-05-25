QC reopens protection center amid rise in domestic violence during lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has reopened its protection center for victims of gender-based violence and abuse amid the reported increase in cases of domestic violence during the community quarantine imposed against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Joy Belmonte said the QC Protection Center will begin serving walk-in clients starting this week, particularly women, children, and members of the LGBT community who have experienced violence and harassment.

“Sa pagdami ng kaso ng karahasan at pang-aabuso laban sa ating mga kababaihan, kabataan at miyembro ng LGBT community, nakita namin ang pangangailangan na muling buksan ang QCPC para matugunan ang problemang ito,” Belmonte said.

(With the increasing cases of violence and abuse against women, youth and members of the LGBT community, we see the need to re-open the QCPC to address this problem.)

Located within the Quezon City General Hospital (QCGH) compound in Barangay Bahay Toro, the one-stop-shop crisis center for victims of violence, harassment and abuse was temporarily shut down by the local government due to the pandemic.

Belmonte bared that the decision to reopen the center stemmed from news reports indicating that around 602 people, or an average of eight people a day, across the country were became victims rape from March 17 to May 23, citing data from the Philippine National Police.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also reported that incidents of violence against women have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic because of having more time at home and also due to rising stress, isolation from social support network and limited access to critical services.

“We need to provide vulnerable sectors of society an avenue where they can seek assistance against any form of violence and harassment, most especially now that they are frequently at home due to the modified enhanced community quarantine,” Belmonte said.

