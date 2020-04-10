QC reports decline in COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Quezon City has dropped to 641 as of April 9, the city government said, citing data from the Department of Health (DOH).

This is down by 29 from the 670 cases recorded as of April 8. The local government, however, has yet to release additional details on the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 591 confirmed COVID-19 cases have complete addresses in the city and the local government was able to validate 580 cases.

The city government also reported eight new deaths, bringing the death toll at 58, while eight other patients were able to recover, raising the total of recoveries to 35.

FEATURED STORIES

Barangay Batasan Hills recorded the most number of cases with 29, followed by Matandang Balara with 28.

The local government imposed an extreme enhanced community quarantine in 31 barangays with two or more COVID-19 cases.

The city government is continuing its disinfection efforts, with 637 locations in 142 barangays disinfected so far.

It will also conduct community-based testing for COVID-19 next week”in a bid to reduce the number of cases in the city.”

“The City aims to conduct an initial 1,300 tests in areas that have the highest number of persons under investigation. A total of 1,800 initial tests kits will come from the Department of Health and Philippine Red Cross,” the local government said.

GSG