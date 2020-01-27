QC scholars to get benefits through ATM

The process of distributing cash to scholars of the Quezon City government has now been digitized, simplifying a process that once took months, the local government has said.

In a statement on Sunday, the city said around 1,000 scholars received a PayMaya card over the weekend that they could use to claim their stipends and allowances through an ATM, compared to previous years when they had to trek to City Hall to get the cash assistance.

All allowances for the next semester had been disbursed into the ATM accounts, it added.The step the city took to digitize the disbursement process, according to Mayor Joy Belmonte, would enable scholars to pay tuition and other school fees promptly and without any unnecessary hassle.

“The disbursement of allowances and benefits used to take several months,” Belmonte said. “The process was long and cumbersome.”

Quezon City’s scholarship program provides support for city residents taking up four-year degrees (scholarship degree courses) and one-year courses (educational assistance program), as well as senior high school students.

Its scholarship degree program provides valedictorians and salutatorians with up to P40,000 in tuition assistance and a P10,000 stipend per semester. Students who received citations (up to eighth honorable mention), meanwhile, get P15,000 for tuition and a P5,000 stipend each semester. INQ

