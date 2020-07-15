QC sets rules for warrantless arrest of quarantine violators

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has issued a memorandum on the warrantless arrest and apprehension of quarantine violators, following an increase in new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city.

In a July 13 memorandum, Belmonte, who has been working from home since last week after testing positive for COVID-19, listed guidelines to “ensure humane and uniform protocols” as officials intensify the enforcement of health measures in the city.

“There is a recognized need to implement, among others, heightened enforcement of quarantine measures such as the prevention of mass gatherings, social distancing, wearing of face masks, etc.,” Belmonte said.

Under the memorandum, a peace officer or a private person may arrest without a warrant a person caught violating health-related ordinances.

Those who have just committed an offense may also be arrested if the officer “has probable cause to believe based on personal knowledge of facts or circumstances that the person to be arrested has committed it.”

Alleged violators will not be investigated until they are subjected to booking procedures in the nearest police station and undergo medical and physical examinations in a government or city-run hospital. They may then be taken to temporary detention facilities instead of jails “to avoid congestion,” according to the memorandum.

Violators will be fined P20,000 to P50,000 or imprisoned for not less than a month but not over six months, or face both penalties, at the discretion of the proper court.

