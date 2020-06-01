QC shifts to online permit application

To limit face to face transactions, the Quezon City government will launch an online application process for those who need to apply for building permits and business licenses as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic remains.

Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte said the measure would do away with physical contact, protecting citizens and city hall employees.

“It is high time that we harness the benefits that technology can offer and implement creative approaches to ensure everyone’s safety,” Belmonte said in a statement.

The local government advised applicants who wish to get or renew their business permit to download and fill out the Unified Business Permit Application Form starting on June 1.

The accomplished form should be submitted to the Business Permit and Licensing Division (BPLD) through email for evaluation.

Applicants will be sent an acknowledgment and their status of application after making a submission online.