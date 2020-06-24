QC suspends processing of PWD IDs after reports of abuse in issuance of cards

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City will halt the processing of identification cards to persons with disability for two days starting Thursday, June 25, so it could tweak its guidelines after reports that unqualified persons had issued with the said IDs.

In a statement on Wednesday, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the suspension would the individual who issued PWD ID cards to six members of a family who were not qualified but who paid P2,000 each to get the IDs.

Belmonte said the suspect, who is a local government employee, was already issued with a show-cause order to respond to the allegation.

According to city government lawyer Nino Casimir, the suspect could face a grave misconduct case that could result in dismissal.

The IDs are issued to only to persons qualified under the Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability (Republic Act No. 10754).

The IDs entitle PWDs to a 20 percent discount and VAT exemption on goods and services.

