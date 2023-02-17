QC targets 8,000 PWDs for 2023 subsidy program

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City is aiming to cover some 8,000 person with disability (PWD) residents in its subsidy program this year.

The Disability Social Welfare Assistance Program, enacted through City Ordinance 3115-2022, covers indigent PWD residents not receiving any other financial aid from the national government thru Government Service Insurance System, Social Security System, and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

The program provides a P1,500 quarterly subsidy for PWDs distributed through direct payment or through electronic or digital means.

“The Quezon City government aims to register 8,000 beneficiaries in its Persons with Disability Social Welfare Assistance Program this year,” the local government said in a statement.

According to the QC Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), the city has initially enrolled 700 PWD beneficiaries in the program.

“It prioritizes the bedridden; PWDs with severe health conditions that seriously impair normal life; solo parent PWDs who struggle to provide for their children; a solo parent living with a child with disability; displaced PWD workers living alone; and PWDs living with senior citizen parents,” the statement added.

Quezon City residents who wish to be part of the program need to submit all documentary requirements to the nearest PDAO district office in their area. They have to present a PWD ID given by the local government and proof of residence from their villages (barangay).

Additional requirements should also be presented including an updated medical certificate and photo of the bedridden PWD resident; certification from the previous company for a displaced PWD employee; PWD QC ID of the child with disability and certification from the Social Services Development Department for indigent solo parents living with children with disabilities; and the Senior Citizen QC IDs for PWDs who live with their senior citizen parents.

