QC to use swabbing booths for COVID-19 tests

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City will now use swabbing booths to get a specimen from patients who will get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Gagamit na ang Lungsod Quezon ng swabbing booth sa pagkuha ng specimen ng mga pasyente na kailangan sa COVID-19 test…. Posted by Quezon City Government on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 FEATURED STORIES

In photos posted Facebook Tuesday, the Quezon City government said that the swabbing booths would be placed in three hospitals: Quezon City General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital, and Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital.

The local government added that the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, Inc. and USHER Technologies helped with the project.

“With the help of these booths, this will avoid the exposure of health workers and it will save hospitals on using personal protective equipment,” the city said in Filipino.

As of Monday, Quezon City has 583 confirmed COVID-19 patients, of whom 34 have died while 15 managed to recover.

All in all, the Philippines has 3,746 confirmed COVID-19 patients, of whom 84 successfully recovered while 177 died.

