QC tricycle drivers tapped to deliver food packs

MANILA, Philippines — Tricycle drivers in Quezon City are tasked to deliver food packs for families living in different barangays in the city for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, the city government said Friday.

In a statement, Assistant City Administrator for Operations Alberto Kimpo said an initial 60 drivers from Tricycle Regulatory Division were committed to assist the government in distributing food packs to families so that most people would stay in their homes during the quarantine period.

TRD chief Ben Ibon said in the same statement that they would deploy 10 drivers each in six districts of Quezon City, the largest city in Metro Manila.

The tricycle drivers tapped to the delivery services will be given P500 per shift and free hot meals, Ibon added.

The local government is also preparing programs to assist public utility vehicle drivers who are affected by the suspension of mass transport services during the ongoing quarantine period.

As of March 26, the number of COVID-19 cases in Quezon City went up to 97 while the total number of fatalities due to the disease rose to 14.

With the rising number of cases, the local government unit also placed 14 of its barangays under extreme enhanced community quarantine.

