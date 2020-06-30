QCPD files raps vs 15 cops following escape of 6 Chinese Pogo workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) filed a criminal case against 15 of its police officers after six Chinese employees of the Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) escaped from a custodial center in Camp Karingal, Quezon City.

“’Yung 15 police personnel na nagduduty nung tumakas yung anim (na Chinese), na-filean na natin ng criminal case sa prosecutors office tapos yung admin case naman nila ongoing yung investigation,” QCPD director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said in a press conference at Camp Karingal.

(We filed a criminal case at the prosecutor’s office against the 15 police personnel who were on duty when the six Chinese suspects escaped. The administrative case is still underway.)

Montejo said the police filed a case for violation of Article 224 of the Revised Penal Code or evasion through negligence against the 15 policemen who were assigned at QCPD District’s Mobile Force Battalion.

Last week, Montejo announced the relief of the 15 police officers after the six detainees went missing during a headcount at the detention facility.

Police said the Chinese inmates were immediately rearrested near a creek in Mapagkumbaba Street corner Fugencio Street in Barangay Krus na Ligas.

