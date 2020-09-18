QCPD gets new guns, robotic vehicle from Quezon City government

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Friday acquired new guns and a robotic vehicle to augment the anti-criminality operations of its District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

In a statement, QCPD Public Information Office said QCPD chief Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo received one remote-operated vehicle worth P65,299,950; eight new sniper rifles valued at P9,008,999; and 96 units of 9mm sub-machine guns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, who led the turnover ceremony of the equipment at Camp Karingal, said the equipment is “good timing” as two more police stations will be opened in the city.

”As your local government unit, it is only imperative that we show our support to you. Mabuti din po at good timing sa pagbubukas natin ng bagong stations 13 at 14 ay dumating itong mga bagong kagamitan na, hopefully ay makakatulong sa inyong operasyon para sa pagsugpo ng terorismo at kriminalidad sa lungsod,” Belmonte said in the same statement.

FEATURED STORIES

(As your local government unit, it is only imperative that we show our support to you. This is good timing as new stations will open while new equipment has been acquired. Hopefully, this will help in your operation to defeat terrorism and crime in the city.)

Previously, Metro Manila police chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas said the QCPD will be creating two new stations, namely, in Bagong Silangan and in Project 6 to enhance security in the city. This brings the total police stations in Quezon City to 14.

Montejo, for his part, thanked the city government for the additional equipment as it will boost their fight against terrorism, illegal drugs, and crime.

“Undoubtedly, these millions of pesos worth of equipment will improve our operational and anti-criminality program. Let us continue to serve and protect them and let them be proud of their police,” Montejo said.

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>