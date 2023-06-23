QCPD nabs man for allegedly raping 16-year-old girl

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Friday apprehended Prince Simon Salonga, 32, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl inside his house in Barangay Kaligayahan, Novaliches, Quezon City.

QCPD said the incident happened at 3 a.m., noting that the victim tried to stop Salonga but failed as she was under the influence of liquor.

“Subsequently, the victim disclosed her ordeal to her elder sister and mother, who immediately asked assistance from Pasong Putik Police Station,” the police report reads.

Meanwhile, Station Commander Police Lieutenant Colonel Vicente Bumalay Jr. said the operatives quickly responded after receiving the report. Salonga was then arrested after he was positively identified by the victim.

He will be charged with the violation of Republic Act No. 8353 or the Anti Rape Law of 1997 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Makakaasa ang ating mamamayan sa lungsod Quezon na patuloy ang ating operasyon upang maaresto ang mga suspek na gumagawa ng ganitong karahasan. Pananagutin sila ng batas sa kanilang ginawang kasamaan,” said QCPD.

(Our people in Quezon City can expect that our operations to arrest suspects who commit this kind of violence will continue. The law will hold them accountable for their evil deeds.)

