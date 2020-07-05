Trending Now

admin

QCPD, PDEA nab 4 suspects; seize P27M worth of ‘shabu’

THE Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Saturday the arrest of four persons, who allegedly yielded over P27 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) during a sting operation on Friday night.

In a joint operation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), QCPD Director BGen. Ronnie Montejo said his men ‒ from the La Loma Police Station, under LtCol. Florian Reynado ‒ arrested Jinky Pascio Arbolado, Jhon Christopher Guzman, Cristina Burill and Siloren Tabiano, who were all of legal age.

The official report showed the QCPD-PDEA team conducted the buy-bust operation along Biak na Bato Street corner Cuenco Street in Barangay Sto. Domingo past 8 p.m.

An asset posing as a buyer solicited shabu from the suspects, who arrived in a black-and-white Honda Civic type R with plate number WFC653, said Montejo.

Lawmen immediately collared the suspects as soon as the buy-bust money exchanged hands, stated the QCPD report.

Aside from the buy-bust money, police seized from them five mobile phones and around 4,000 grams of shabu, valued at P27,200,000.

PDEA Regional Office-National Capital Region agents took the suspects into custody to file appropriate charges against them.

Montejo was quick to commend the operatives for their relentless anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of the alleged drug dealers and the confiscation of shabu.

