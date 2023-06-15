Qiming Venture Partners fosters life science, medical and healthcare talent development First healthcare catalyst program starts recruiting in Hong Kong universities

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Qiming Venture Partners (“Qiming”) today launched its first “Catalyst: Qiming Healthcare Summer Program 2023” for universities in Hong Kong, fostering talent development and cross-border integration for the life science, medical and healthcare sectors between Hong Kong and Mainland China. This unique, highly selective program offers a platform for young Hong Kong scientists to gain exclusive access to China’s leading companies in biotech and healthcare.

Spanning 7 days in 3 cities (Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou) visiting a series of leading companies, entrepreneurs and top-tier startups, the Qiming Healthcare Program offers participants a privileged insight into China’s healthcare ecosystem, to gain first-hand understanding of how scientific discoveries are commercialised, facilitating participants to build career-defining relationships with entrepreneurs and leaders in the sector. It can also be a channel for participants to identify great opportunities for future career development.

Qiming Healthcare Program invites postgraduates (PhD, MPhil or equivalent qualification) in life science, biotechnology, medicine, engineering, bioinformatics and related disciplines at local universities in Hong Kong to participate. The program consists of company and facility visits, entrepreneur sharing, frontier technology debate as well as an award competition for participants.

A surge of innovation, supportive policies, and public-private-academic partnerships are propelling China’s healthcare sector to the global stage. Hong Kong, as part of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), is committed to establishing itself as a healthcare and biotech innovation hub.

“Talent development is a key element in supporting and sustaining this effort,” said Nisa Leung, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners. “It is critical for our young scientists in Hong Kong to gain deeper understanding of the latest developments in China.”

As one of China’s most active venture capital firms, Qiming Venture Partners has fostered the growth of nearly 200 innovative medical and healthcare companies, covering a full range of the healthcare ecosystem such as biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and services. Over 100 of its portfolio companies have become leading players in their respective fields.

“We strongly encourage the best and brightest students to grasp this unique opportunity, joining us on this journey to reshape the future of healthcare,” added Leung.

Program details:

CATALYST: Qiming Healthcare Summer Program 2023 Program date: 20 – 26 August 2023 Locations: Beijing – Shanghai – Suzhou Program: ● 7-day program visiting healthcare industry leaders, labs and facilities. ● Sectors: Biopharma, gene therapy, healthcare AI, bioinformatics and more. ● Product showcase: From ideas to commercialization. ● Start-up bootcamp: Present your ideas. ● Frontier technology debate: AI for science. ● Competition: Win research awards. What you gain: ● Hands-on experience with founders, CEOs, senior executives and veteran investors. ● First-hand insight into turning scientific discoveries into commercial solutions. ● Career-defining relationships with entrepreneurs and leaders. Who can apply: ● Postgraduates (PhD, MPhil or equivalent qualification) in life science, biotechnology, medicine, engineering, bioinformatics and related disciplines at local universities in Hong Kong. Application period: ● 15 June to 14 July, 2023 ● Follow Qiming on LinkedIn @Qiming Venture Partners, and Twitter @QimingVC for program updates. How to apply: ● Apply here (Google Form registration) ● Applications will be evaluated by Qiming Venture Partners to select finalists. ● Finalists will be notified through direct emails before 20 July, 2023 with program agenda updates. Organizer: Qiming Venture Partners About Qiming: Website: https://www.qimingvc.com/en

LinkedIn: @Qiming Venture Partners

Twitter: @QimingVC WeChat: Qiming_Venture Inquiry: Cyrus Chan (cyrus@qimingvc.com) Marie Cheung (marie@qimingvc.com)

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Consumer (T&C) and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 530 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 200 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or by other means. There are also over 70 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today’s most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI, SEHK:9626), Zhihu (NYSE:ZH, SEHK:2390), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE:603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE:688617), New Horizon Health (SEHK:6606), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), SinocellTech (SHSE:688520), Yuanxin Technology, Caidya, Belief BioMed, WeRide, Biren Technology, and UBTech, among many others.