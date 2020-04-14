Qiming’s Nisa Leung and Duane Kuang Named on 2020 Forbes Midas List

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Forbes today released the 2020 Midas List, a ranking of the world’s top 100 venture capitalists. Nisa Leung and Duane Kuang, Managing Partners of Qiming Venture Partners, ranked at No.33 and No.69 on the list respectively.

Since 2001, Forbes announces its annual Midas List of the top VC investors in the world. The name is an allusion to Greek mythology where King Midas is renowned for his ability to turn everything he touched into gold.

Nisa Leung is a Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners, leading its healthcare investments. Leung debuted on the Midas List in 2019 at No. 54, a highest-ranking result among healthcare investors in China on the List.

Leung is committed to identifying early leaders and visionary founders in the healthcare sector. Leung and her team have invested in 107 healthcare companies, including biopharmaceutical company Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB), insulin supplier Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, genomics company Berry Genomics (SHSE:000710), among others.

In the past 12 months, three companies in Leung’s portfolio went public. Vaccine development company CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185) and heart valve developer Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500) were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while computer-aided drug design company Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) landed on NASDAQ.

Duane Kuang joins the Midas List for the first time in 2020. Kuang co-founded Qiming in 2006 and leads the firm’s TMT investments.

As a 20-year venture capital veteran, Kuang excels at identifying emerging trends early and invest early. Kuang and his team participated in the early investment of Xiaomi (SEHK:1810). Kuang is optimistic about hard technologies, cloud computing and SaaS applications. He is an early investor of Qiniu, a leading enterprise cloud services provider in China.

Qiming announced the closing of Qiming Venture Partners Fund VII, a new $1.1B fund focused on early stage Healthcare and TMT investments in April. Fund VII will invest in domain areas including biopharma, medtech, diagnostics, health care services, information technology, artificial intelligence, enterprise services, consumer internet and e-commerce.

Since its establishment in 2006, Qiming has demonstrated its ability to deliver consistent top decile returns for venture capital field in China. The firm has invested in over 30 market leaders that have grown to $1+ billion in valuation, and 35 companies in Qiming’s portfolio are publicly listed. Since 2019, Qiming has invested in more than 50 companies, and seven of Qiming’s portfolio companies went public.

As the world combats the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud that many of our portfolio companies play a critical role in providing products and services both to the front-line medical care as well as to the backend supports. Qiming is committed to continue investing in great entrepreneurs for the betterment of humanity. We take great pride in bringing long-term value to all societies.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently Qiming Venture Partners manages nine US Dollar funds and five RMB funds with $5.3 billion assets under management. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare industries at the early and growing stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 350 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 110 companies are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or achieved exit through M&A and other means. There are also over 30 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today’s most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan Dianping (SEHK:3690), UBTech, Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Tigermed (SZSE:300347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), CanSino (SEHK:6185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), WeDoctor Group among many others.