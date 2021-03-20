Qiming’s Portfolio Company Connect Biopharma Lists on Nasdaq

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Qiming Venture Partners’ portfolio company Connect Biopharma today listed on the Nasdaq with the stock code “CNTB”. The issue price is US$ 17.00/ADS. The stock opened at US$19.55/ADS and closed at US$18.49/ADS on the first trading day, up 8.8%, with a market cap of about US$ 1 billion.

Qiming is the largest professional VC investor of Connect Biopharma, with an ownership of 10.9% before the company’s IPO. Qiming Principal Dr. Kan Chen serves on the board of directors. Qiming was the lead investor of the company’s Series A funding round and participated in Series B and Series C.

The listing of Connect Biopharma is the third IPO in the Qiming portfolio in 2021.

Founded in 2012, Connect Biopharma is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is committed to providing new drugs with better curative effects and fewer side effects both in China and globally. The company established a high-throughput drug screening platform based on T cell immune regulation. Compared with traditional approaches, the platform directly screens molecules with functional assays, which could lead to more rapid identification of relevant molecules and avoids eliminating attractive molecules.

Connect Biopharma’s two most advanced clinical-stage programs include potential Best-in-Class innovative drugs: CBP-201 (a lead product candidate which is a validated target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases) and CBP-307 (a candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD). The company is also advancing three pre-clinical projects for severe inflammatory diseases treatment, including two small molecule drug candidates (CBP-174 and CBP-312) and an IL-33-targeted antibody (CBP-233). Connect Biopharma owns global rights to all new drug products in the pipeline.

Dr. Pan Wubin, Co-founder and Chairman of Connect Biopharma, said that the company is committed to discovering and developing new drugs targeting inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical needs and improving patients’ quality of life. The company aimed to become a global leader in drug R&D in autoimmune diseases and inflammatory diseases.

William Hu, Managing Partner at Qiming Venture Partners, said that we invested in the world’s top scientists who are expected to develop globally competitive products. As the company goes public, we look forward to seeing the company becoming a global leading biotech firm in the autoimmunity field. We expect it to complete high-quality clinical research, market its products globally, and address unmet needs.

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently Qiming Venture Partners manages nine US Dollar funds and six RMB funds with $5.9 billion in assets under management. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 380 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 130 companies are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or achieved exit through M&A and other means. There are also over 40 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today’s most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (SEHK:1810), Meituan (SEHK:3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Roborock (SHSE:688169), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE:300347, SEHK:3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB, SEHK:9688), Venus MedTech (SEHK:2500), CanSino Biologics (SEHK:6185, SHSE:688185), Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE:688617), Sanyou Medical (SHSE:688085), AmoyDx (SZSE:300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE:000710), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), WeDoctor Group, and UBTech among many others.