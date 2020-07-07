Qkids Releases New App Updates to Boost Children’s English-learning Efficiency

SHENZHEN, China, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Qkids, a leading online education platform, released new app updates featuring a new icon design and a variety of upgrades for the platform, including, support for new languages, innovative rewards system, a wider selection of English children’s songs and preview of advanced curriculum. Latest version of both Qkids English and Qkids Parents are availale for download in Qkids’ English, Korean and Japanese websites.



“To date, Qkids is supporting over 800,000 children in more than ten countries and regions to accomplish their English-learning objectives,” said Adam Chen, Co-founder and Global President of Qkids. “With the new version of the Qkids app, both children and parents will find an updated interface to support more languages and a host of innovative features to help the young English learners stay engaged and motivated on their English learning journey.”

To help more international students access high-quality education resources, the Qkids app has been upgraded to support five languages: Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean and Turkish. The default language is consistent with the device language of the user and can be personalized according to their preference.

A task reminder with a reward system is added to help children develop good personal habits for English-leaning. It encourages students to collect coins through proactive studying practices such as preview, review and full attendance and outstanding results in after-class tests.

Coupled with wide-ranging free content introducing the cultures of English-speaking countries and study techniques, Qkids aims to provide an essential foundation for children to build English literacy at a young age.

The new selection of children’s songs curated by Qkids enables kids to pick up new words while having fun singing and dancing. The theme-based songs are related to real-world topics such as numbers, shapes, or colors, which help parents to incorporate vocabulary-learning into children’s daily routines.

Qkids’ well-designed curricula offers an adaptive English-learning system that allows children to track their performance and adjust lesson difficulty. A new feature has also been added to provide course content preview of advanced levels.

Parents are able to check course information, make appointments, and help children to complete the preview and after-class exercises via the Qkids Parents app in Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean.

For further support, please connect with Qkids at:

English: Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/qkidslearning or email: Qkidscourse@qkids.com

Korean: Kakao Talk 01071708571 or email: service_kr@qkids.com

Japnese: email service_jp@qkids.com to get connected in Line Q

About Qkids

Qkids is a leading online education platform that connects North American English teachers with over 800,000 Chinese students between 4 and 12 years old. Founded in 2015, Qkids has become a national leader in cross-cultural online learning and has established offices in Shenzhen, Xiamen, Guangzhou, and Beijing. The company has completed its Series C1 financing round led by Baidu and is poised to build lasting growth across the world.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200707/2850189-1?lang=0