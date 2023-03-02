QLD Festival BE Social Shares First Lineup Announcement: Grinspoon, Vera Blue + More

North Queensland music festival BE Social is returning in 2023, set to take over Mackay with a diverse Australian lineup and new Licensed/All Ages format.

Taking over Mackay’s Harrup Park on Saturday, 24th June, the one day rager will be headlined by rock royals Grinspoon and feature sets from pop darling Vera Blue, West Aussie indie rockers San Cisco, hip-hop icon 360, Brisbane rapper LISI, Sydney heavy alt-rock shapeshifters RedHook, West Australian Coterie, Brisbane up-and-comer Toby Hobart and more.

Grinspoon – ‘Lost Control’

Fast becoming one of the biggest events on the Mackay calendar, BE Social fest’s 2023 instalment will also be its largest to date.

“The growth in not only this event, but in the team of believers around the festival has been very

significant,” festival owner and director Michael Delaney said in a press statement.

“Without them, along with the support of major partners and sponsors we would not be able to pull off an outstanding event that is now proving to turn a lot of heads in the industry and regionally. We can’t wait for the 2023 event to see the punters enjoying themselves and coming together as we aim to grow this event to be an iconic event for the NQ region.”

BE Social aims to be more than just a music festival, styling itself as a celebration of community. This year’s event will feature multiple stages, VIP offerings, thriller amusement rides, activations and a large variety of local food vendors.

You can peep all the lineup and other details below.

BE Social Festival 2023

Saturday, 24th June – Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

Tickets: register for pre-sale here

BE Social Festival 2023 Lineup

Grinspoon

Vera Blue

San Cisco

360

LISI

RedHook

Coterie

Tony Hobart

Clovr

The Wild Sky

Pacey

Cherry

