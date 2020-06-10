LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the QS World University Rankings – the world’s most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.[1] 26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 – the highest number ever.
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology is named the world’s best university for a record-breaking ninth consecutive year;
- The top three institutions remain American: MIT is followed by Stanford University (2nd) and Harvard University (3rd);
- Britain’s top institution is the University of Oxford, which falls to fifth. Its compatriot competitor, the University of Cambridge, remains 7th;
- 112 of America’s 153 ranked universities fall, with only 34 recording improvements. This is primarily due to collective relative decline in QS’s measures of academic standing and research impact;
- Continental Europe’s best university is ETH Zurich (6th no-change);
- Asia’s top university is the National University of Singapore (11th);
- China’s Tsinghua University reaches a new all-time high (15th);
- Latin America’s leader is the Universidad de Buenos Aires (66th, up 8 places). Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (100th) becomes the first Mexican university ever to achieve a top-100 place;
- Universities in Russia and Malaysia continue to rise: Lomonosov Moscow State University (74th) and Universiti Malaya (59th) reach record highs.
Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: “The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry.”
|
QS World University Rankings 2021: Global Top 20
|
2021
|
2020
|
1
|
1
|
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|
USA
|
2
|
2
|
Stanford University
|
USA
|
3
|
3
|
Harvard University
|
USA
|
4
|
5
|
California Institute of Technology
|
USA
|
5
|
4
|
University of Oxford
|
UK
|
6
|
6
|
ETH Zurich
|
Switzerland
|
7
|
7
|
University of Cambridge
|
UK
|
8
|
9
|
Imperial College London
|
UK
|
9
|
10
|
University of Chicago
|
USA
|
10
|
8
|
University College London
|
UK
|
11
|
11=
|
National University of Singapore
|
Singapore
|
12
|
13
|
Princeton University
|
USA
|
13
|
11=
|
Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
|
Singapore
|
14
|
18=
|
Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL)
|
Switzerland
|
15
|
16
|
Tsinghua University
|
China (Mainland)
|
16
|
15
|
University of Pennsylvania
|
USA
|
17
|
17
|
Yale University
|
USA
|
18
|
14
|
Cornell University
|
USA
|
19
|
18=
|
Columbia University
|
USA
|
20
|
20
|
University of Edinburgh
|
UK
|
© QS Quacquarelli Symonds www.TopUniversities.com
Methodological details can be found here. To view the full rankings: www.TopUniversities.com
[1] ‘Most-consulted according to data from independent monitoring platforms, including Google Analytics, SimilarWeb, Meltwater, and Alexa.