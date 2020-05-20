Quadrant Launches The Asia Pacific Data Alliance

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Quadrant today announced the Asia Pacific Data Alliance (APDA), a program that helps leading corporations, governments and researchers who are working to build solutions for the Asia Pacific region that help organizations understand the effects, mitigate the risks and optimize their solutions during a pandemic like COVID-19. In response to the current pandemic, Quadrant will be making its’ Asia Pacific mobile location datasets available at no cost.



Join the network of leading companies, governments and researchers who are using mobile location data to build products and solutions in APAC

To date, the APDA has engaged with over 50 leading companies, governments bodies, and researchers, all working on a diverse set of projects. Interesting uses of Quadrant’s mobile location data include, a) governments and health authorities using the data to conduct cluster analysis for contact tracing and identification of future high-risk areas, b) conducting impact assessments on companies, industries and economic sectors for better strategic decision-making, and c) understanding consumers’ interests by studying movements before the pandemic to drive e-commerce platforms through targeted marketing and advertising.

“We are all in this together! Location data has been at the forefront of research during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asia Pacific Data Alliance helps companies to derive quick statistics and numbers to build solutions,” says Mike Davie, CEO of Quadrant Global Pte Ltd. “Unlike the Spanish flu pandemic or even SARS, today we are generating masses of data that we can pump into AI algorithms that could help forestall or even prevent another pandemic of this kind.”

Quadrant is opening the Data Alliance to organizations that require location data to help build products, services and solutions. To join the alliance and for more information on how to access Quadrant APAC location data, visit Quadrant Asia Pacific Data Alliance.

About Company: Quadrant is a data and technology organization specialized in high quality mobile location-based data. Quadrant provides purpose-built mobile location data feeds that help you understand and meet your customers’ needs.

