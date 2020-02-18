Quake survivor found dead of apparent suicide at former home in Cotabato town

MAKILALA, Cotabato—-A quake survivor from the village of Malasila here was found dead at the home he fled from on Monday (Feb. 17).

Melvin Fortajada, Malasila village chair, said Marciano Adlaon, 47, returned to his farm on Monday morning, leaving behind his wife and eight children at an evacuation camp at the back of the village hall.

By nightfall, Adlaon’s wife worried as her husband had not returned to the camp for dinner. She started the search.

With volunteers, Adlaon’s wife found him at the wreck of his father’s house, which they were forced to leave after the quake, dead in an apparent suicide.

Maj. Arniel Melocotones, Makilala police chief, said investigators found no signs of foul play in Adlaon’s death.

Fortajada said the Adlaon family was among 90 families who were displaced when their houses were destroyed by landslide during the series of earthquakes in October 2019.

Fortajada disclosed that prior to his death, Adlaon had lost his appetite and hardly slept. He was sent to a Makilala hospital twice for medical attention.

The 90 evacuee-families used to stay at the Malasila National High School compound but were transferred when classes reopened.

Many of them have been dying to rebuild their homes but couldn’t because their community has been considered and tagged as a “no build zone.”

The local government is still looking for suitable areas for their relocation.

